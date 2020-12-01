Bizarre unfit vehicle incident in Burlington
Halton Regional Police are reporting a puzzling traffic stop in Burlington.
When officers stopped a vehicle yesterday morning on Appleby Line, they discovered a makeshift driver's seat of what appears to be a folding chair.
The licence plates were removed from the vehicle, it was towed, and the driver has received a court summons for driving an unsafe vehicle and failure to wear a seatbelt.
Just when you think you have seen it all. Yes that’s the drivers “seat”.— HRPS Burlington (@HRPSBurl) November 30, 2020
Our Traffic Officers stopped this unfit vehicle this morning on Appleby Line.
Licence plates removed, car towed, and driver summonsed to court for Unsafe Vehicle and Seatbelt Inoperative #RoadSafety ^MRT pic.twitter.com/XzhljgNIKo