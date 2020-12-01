iHeartRadio
Bizarre unfit vehicle incident in Burlington

Halton Regional Police are reporting a puzzling traffic stop in Burlington.

When officers stopped a vehicle yesterday morning on Appleby Line, they discovered a makeshift driver's seat of what appears to be a folding chair.

The licence plates were removed from the vehicle, it was towed, and the driver has received a court summons for driving an unsafe vehicle and failure to wear a seatbelt.

