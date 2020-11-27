Black Friday shopping in a pandemic: COVID-19 closes some stores, sales move online
Black Friday, the one-day shopping bonanza known for its big bargains and large crowds, has arrived.
While rising COVID-19 cases and weeks of staggered deals have muted the usual fanfare of the shopping event, retailers are banking on today's sales to bolster their bottom line.
Retail analysts say some bargain hunters are still expected to shop in brick-and-mortar stores, where possible, in the hopes of snagging a doorbuster deal.
But they say the majority of this year's Black Friday purchases are expected to be made online.
Eric Morris, head of retail at Google Canada, says e-commerce in Canada has doubled during the pandemic.
He says given ongoing lockdowns and in-store capacity limits, online sales are expected to be strong today and remain heightened over the holiday shopping season.
