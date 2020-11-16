Bleak milestone as Canada surpasses 300,000 COVID cases, more than 100,000 in past month
Canada's total COVID-19 case load has surpassed 300,000.
It's the latest sign of the rapidly accelerating pace of the pandemic in most of the country.
The bleak milestone comes less than a month after Canada crossed the 200,000-case threshold on Oct. 19.
The national tally passed 300,000 after British Columbia reported 1,959 cases this afternoon.
