Blood ban hurtful and discriminatory

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make people sick across Canada, health authorities are imploring Canadians to donate blood.

But men who've had recent sex with other men aren't allowed, despite a 2015 Liberal pledge to end the ban.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the issue is still being studied, and that a change will be announced shortly.

New Democrat M-P Randall Garrison is among a growing chorus of people saying it is time for Trudeau to honour his promises.

He says the ongoing policy is hurtful and discriminatory toward gay and bisexual men.

The policy of excluding men who've had sex with men from donating blood or plasma -- originally a lifetime ban -- was implemented in 1992 after thousands of Canadians were infected with HIV and Hepatitis C through tainted blood products.

When asked why the gay blood ban remains in place in Canada, Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam said this week that it needs to be looked at on an ongoing basis.