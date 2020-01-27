Blood drive to honour Niagara IceDogs goalie Tuesday in St. Catharines

A special event Tuesday in St. Catharines to honour the Niagara IceDogs goalie who gained international attention following a heart stopping injury last month.

The IceDogs are encouraging residents to head over to the St. Catharines Blood Donor Clinic between 3-7 p.m. Tuesday January 28th to pay tribute to the donors who saved Tucker Tynan's life.

On December 12th, Tynan needed blood after a collision in his crease, and thanks to donor blood he was saved.



Over 100,000 new blood donors are needed in Canada this year to keep up with demand.

Anyone attending the donor centre will receive a two dollar ticket voucher valid for an IceDogs’ game, regardless of whether they donate.

Tynan continues his recovery and says the blood drive 'is a really good cause.'

The blood donor clinic is located at 395 Ontario Street in St. Catharines near Angel's Diner in the Henley Square plaza.