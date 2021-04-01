Blue Jays take on the Yankees for opening day

Blue Jays fans are celebrating opening day.

The Jays kick off the 2021 season by taking on the Yankees in New York at 1:05 p.m with limited in-person attendance.

The team hopes to return to Rogers Centre in Toronto at some point during this season, but that decision is still up in the air as the team is scheduled to continue calling their spring-training base in Dunedin, Florida home until at least the end of May.

Last season, the Jays played home games out of Buffalo due to the border closure.