Blue Jays youth baseball instructor from Hamilton charged with child luring

A lead instructor with the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Academy is facing child-luring charges.

Police in Halton Region say the accused is also active with Baseball Canada and with youth ball in Hamilton.

They say the 56-year-old man is also a retired teacher.

Investigators say he used handle David or David 46 online

They also believe there may be other victims.

John Hashimoto, of Hamilton, faces counts of luring a child under 16 years old and invitation to sexual touching.

