BME Church in St. Catharines holding open house this Saturday

The Salem Chapel British Methodist Episcopal (BME) Church is opening its doors this weekend as we head into Black History Month.

The church is hosting an open house Saturday February 4th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Built in 1885 by freedom seekers the church was designated as a national historic site in 1999.

The free open house will include tours and talks at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The church also continues to fundraising efforts for restoration work.

For more information, visit www.salemchapelbmechurch.ca

