Boat launches, skate parks, golf courses, and more outdoor attractions closed across Niagara

St. Catharines and other communities across Niagara are closing outdoor amenities to comply with provincial COVID rules.

The city of St. Catharines has closed the following:

•Boat launches

•Beaches

•Sports fields and courts

•Garden City Golf Course

•Morningstar Mill

•Dog parks

•Skate parks

Ontario has announced that playgrounds can remain open.

City parks and trails remain open for passive use only, allowing for walkthrough access.

Officials say individuals can travel through parks on foot or bicycle; however any gatherings, sports or loitering will be prohibited.

Under Provincial orders outdoor gatherings are restricted to household members only. Individuals living alone may choose to bubble with one other household exclusively.