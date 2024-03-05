Boat tours in Niagara Falls will not be impacted by bankruptcy protection filing in the U.S.

It's business as usual in Niagara Falls, Ontario, as the Hornblower Group, files for bankruptcy protection in the U.S.

The U.S.-based company operates Voyage to the Falls boat tours of the Canadian Horseshoe Falls.

Mory DiMaurizio with Hornblower's City Cruises Canadian division, says they continue to operate as usual, and are planning on launching boats soon for the Easter long weekend.

"It's business as usual, we are excited to get underway. We are expected to get in the water early this year."

A statement from Hornblower says the bankruptcy filing will have no impact on the land and water-based experiences and transportation services they provide.