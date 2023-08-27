Bob Barker, 'Price Is Right' and 'Truth or Consequences' host, dies at 99
A publicist says the enduring and dapper game show host Bob Barker has died at his home in Los Angeles.
Barker was 99 and was a household name for more than a half-century as host of ``Truth or Consequences'' and ``The Price Is Right.''
Barker retired in June 2007, thanking his studio audience ``for inviting me into your home for more than 50 years.''
He started that marathon run in 1956 on ``Truth or Consequences,'' where he remained for 18 years.
He began hosting a revived version of ``The Price Is Right'' on CBS in 1972.
It would become TV's longest-running game show. He was also an animal rights activist.
