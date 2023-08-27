iHeartRadio
Bob Barker, 'Price Is Right' and 'Truth or Consequences' host, dies at 99


A publicist says the enduring and dapper game show host Bob Barker has died at his home in Los Angeles. 

Barker was 99 and was a household name for more than a half-century as host of ``Truth or Consequences'' and ``The Price Is Right.'' 

Barker retired in June 2007, thanking his studio audience ``for inviting me into your home for more than 50 years.'' 

He started that marathon run in 1956 on ``Truth or Consequences,'' where he remained for 18 years. 

He began hosting a revived version of ``The Price Is Right'' on CBS in 1972. 

It would become TV's longest-running game show. He was also an animal rights activist.

