Bob Barker, 'Price Is Right' and 'Truth or Consequences' host, dies at 99

A publicist says the enduring and dapper game show host Bob Barker has died at his home in Los Angeles.

Barker was 99 and was a household name for more than a half-century as host of ``Truth or Consequences'' and ``The Price Is Right.''

Barker retired in June 2007, thanking his studio audience ``for inviting me into your home for more than 50 years.''

He started that marathon run in 1956 on ``Truth or Consequences,'' where he remained for 18 years.

He began hosting a revived version of ``The Price Is Right'' on CBS in 1972.

It would become TV's longest-running game show. He was also an animal rights activist.