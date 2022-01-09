Bob Saget has died at age 65

"Full House" patriarch Bob Saget is dead at age 65.

While circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, officers responded to the hotel Saget was staying at around 4 p.m. Sunday.

It's reported that employees at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida found his body in his room.

Police say no drugs or signs of foul play were discovered in the hotel room.

The comedian's unexpected death comes as he completes his cross-country stand-up tour, which kicked off in September 2021.

Saget started out as a stand-up comedian before being cast on the popular 90's TV show Full House.