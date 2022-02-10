Bob Saget's death ruled accidental

A medical examiner in Florida said Thursday that comedian Bob Saget died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from ``an unwitnessed fall.''

Saget was found dead Jan. 9 in a Florida hotel room. He'd performed in the area the night before as part of a stand-up tour.

A toxicology analysis didn't show any illicit drugs or toxins in Saget's body, said a statement from Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany in Orlando.

``His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall,'' the statement said. ``The manner of death is accident.''

The medical examiner's conclusion was first announced by Saget's family on Wednesday.

``The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,'' their statement said. ``They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.''

The 65-year-old entertainer was found on his hotel bed at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando. A hotel security officer entered the room after Saget failed to check out, and called 911. There were no signs of foul play, authorities said last month.