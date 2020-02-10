Bodies of father and four year old daughter discovered at Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area

Halton police are expected to release more details about a tragic incident at a Milton conservation area.

The bodies of a father and his four year old daughter were found around 11:00 last night in Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area after the pair were reported missing after going for an afternoon hike.

Police have notified next of kin but have not released any further details.

A mix of rain and snow had blanketed the region yesterday.

Police are calling it an unimaginable tragedy.