Bodies of father and four year old daughter discovered at Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area
Halton police are expected to release more details about a tragic incident at a Milton conservation area.
The bodies of a father and his four year old daughter were found around 11:00 last night in Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area after the pair were reported missing after going for an afternoon hike.
Police have notified next of kin but have not released any further details.
A mix of rain and snow had blanketed the region yesterday.
Police are calling it an unimaginable tragedy.
Town of Lincoln Rodent Problems
Matt Holmes Speaks with Town of Lincoln Councillor Adam Russell regarding rodent problems in Town of Lincoln
St. Catharines Firefighters Told To Cover Up Their Topless Bodies for Charity Calendar
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Matt Harris regarding firefighter calendar controversy
Cannabis Interim Control By-Law Discussed at St. Catharines Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Carlos Garcia regarding cannabis interim control by-law/motion at council Monday night