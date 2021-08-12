Body found floating in Lake Ontario identified as 27 yr old man who disappeared in Niagara River

Police have now confirmed the body found floating near Niagara-on-the-Lake last Thursday, is that of a missing 27 yr old man who disappeared in the Niagara River on the Civic holiday weekend.

The man went into the water in the Niagara Glen on Sunday, August 1st after a friend, who went into the water and ran into trouble with the strong current.

The 22 year old woman's body was found shortly after, but the man's body wasn't located until last Thursday in Lake Ontario near Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The body was sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto, for a postmortem and positive identification.

The NRP now confirms that the body recovered on August 5th has been identified as the missing 27-year-old man from Toronto.

Detectives have found no evidence to support foul play in the drowning deaths of the 22-year-old woman and the 27-year-old man.

The identities of the man and woman are not being released at this time.