Body found in burned out structure in rural Niagara Falls

A body was discovered in a burned out structure in Niagara Falls yestserday.

Fire Crews from both Niagara Falls and Welland were called out early yesterday morning to a structure fire on Carl Road near McKenney Road in rural Niagara Falls.

There is no residence on the property so the identitiy and gender of the deceased remains unknown.

The Ontario Fire Marshall's office as well as the NRP are now investigating.

NRP officials say the investigation is being hampered by the structural safety of the site.