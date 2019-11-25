Body found in burned out structure in rural Niagara Falls
A body was discovered in a burned out structure in Niagara Falls yestserday.
Fire Crews from both Niagara Falls and Welland were called out early yesterday morning to a structure fire on Carl Road near McKenney Road in rural Niagara Falls.
There is no residence on the property so the identitiy and gender of the deceased remains unknown.
The Ontario Fire Marshall's office as well as the NRP are now investigating.
NRP officials say the investigation is being hampered by the structural safety of the site.
-
5PM
Is the scow going over the falls? Town of Lincoln on possible sign bylaw changes; Mike Kirkopolous, Lincoln CAO. The Late Roundtable with Cara Krezek and Paul Tappay
-
4PM
Waste collection going up, water & wastewater going up. Lake Erie flood watch, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is currently predicting water levels to increase, Tom talks to Ryan Kitchen with the NPCA. Canadian Elite Basketball League signs broadcast deal with CBC Mike Morreale CEBL commiss.
-
3PM
Hockey coach horror stories. Talking to Sylvain Chalrebois about Canada’s distribution problems beyond the CN strike. Don't Text 'OK'. Huh? Top 10 Pet Names according to the City of Mississauga