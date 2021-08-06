Body of man pulled from Lake Ontario near Niagara-on-the-Lake

The body of a man has been discovered in Lake Ontario near Niagara-on-the-Lake.

A boat was out fishing last night just before 6 o'clock when the body was spotted in about 10 kilometres north of Niagara-on-the-Lake between the Welland Canal and Niagara River.

Vessels from the Canadian Coast Guard and the NRPS Marine Unit responded to the location, and brought the body back to a dock.

The body has been sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto, for a postmortem and positive identification.

The investigation remains ongoing by detectives.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is being asked to call 905-688-4111, 1022200.