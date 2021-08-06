Body of man pulled from Lake Ontario near Niagara-on-the-Lake
The body of a man has been discovered in Lake Ontario near Niagara-on-the-Lake.
A boat was out fishing last night just before 6 o'clock when the body was spotted in about 10 kilometres north of Niagara-on-the-Lake between the Welland Canal and Niagara River.
Vessels from the Canadian Coast Guard and the NRPS Marine Unit responded to the location, and brought the body back to a dock.
The body has been sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto, for a postmortem and positive identification.
The investigation remains ongoing by detectives.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is being asked to call 905-688-4111, 1022200.
-
ROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Rod MawhoodROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Rod Mawhood
-
Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games start in 365 daysTim talks to Doug Hamilton Board Chair for the Canada Summer Games
-
TALES FROM THE DUMB ZONE - AUG 6Stories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.