Body of missing Fort Erie man found as homicide unit continues investigating
The body of a missing Fort Erie man has been found.
Niagara Police say remains of 74-year-old Desmond Teague were discovered yesterday afternoon in the area of 32 Idlewylde Street in the town.
Teague was reported missing last week, and the homicide unit took over the case.
Police are not saying why they believed Teague was killed.
Niagara Police continue to ask anyone with information to call them or Crimestoppers.
