Body of missing Lake Erie swimmer found

The body of a man who went missing swimming in Lake Erie has been found.

On Thursday, two men and four children went swimming in Lake Erie and became distressed when waves reached 5-6 feet tall.

Three members of the public jumped into the water to rescue the struggling swimmers.

One of the men and all of the children were rescued and taken to hospital.

Lifeguards and witnesses attempted to rescue the second male, but lost sight of him in the turbulent water.

His body was located this morning near the north shore of Lake Erie in Halloway Bay.

No foul play is suspected.