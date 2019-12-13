Body of woman found in Welland canal

Foul play is not suspected after the body of a woman was found in the Welland Canal today.

Police say they were called at 1:15pm in regards to a missing 48 year old woman.

The woman was found floating in the canal in the area of Seaway service Rd and Stanley St at approximately 3:30pm.

A sudden death investigation is underway by detectives. At this time, foul play is not suspected.