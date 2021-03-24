Body pulled from Welland River identified as missing woman
The search for a missing Welland woman has come to a sad end.
The coroner has identified a body pulled from the Welland River on Friday, March 12 as Maria Jagiello.
She was reported missing near the end of February after she was last seen on video walking eastbound on Gaiser Road on February 28th.
Foul play is not suspected.
No further information will be released.
