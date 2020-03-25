iHeartRadio
Body recovered from Lake Erie identified as missing nine year old boy

The body of Alex Ottley, the nine year old boy who drowned in Lake Erie in February trying to rescue a friend, has been found.

Haldimand County OPP say police were called to Peacock Point yesterday afternoon after a resident spotted something concerning in the water.

The marine unit was sent out and recovered the young boy's body.

Alex has been missing since February 15th.

