Boeing 737 Max returns to Canadian skies
The Boeing 737 Max returns to Canadian skies today.
WestJet is planning to fly the plane this morning between Calgary and Vancouver after it has been grounded since 2019.
On Wednesday Transport Canada lifted the restrictions on the 737 Max following design changes.
Pilots are also now required to undergo additional training.
The planes were initially grounded world-wide after two tragic incidents in the span of six months.
In October 2018, 189 people on board Lion Air Flight 610 died when a plane crashed into the sea after leaving Jakarta.
In March of 2019, 157 people on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 died in another crash.
Both crashes have been blamed on faulty sensors and a design flaw pushing the nose of the aircraft down.
-
Expropriation of Land in Welland ControversyMatt Holmes Speaks with Frank Campion - Mayor of Welland regarding the expropriation of land in Welland
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK - Jan 21, 2021President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order withdrawing the permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline. General Motors announced at $1.0 Billion investment in the Cami factory in Ingersoll. Today marks the return of the Boeing Max aircraft to Canadian skies. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
Health Stories of the Week - Dr. Mitch Shulman / Jan 21, 2021ICU doctor says if people saw what he did, they might be more willing to follow COVID-19 rules. Niagara's Healthcare workers will not be getting vaccined against COVID-19 right now. Is there an increase in stay at home injuries? Emergency Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Tim Denis to discuss the latest Medical and Covid-19 stories of the week.