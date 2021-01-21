The Boeing 737 Max returns to Canadian skies today.

WestJet is planning to fly the plane this morning between Calgary and Vancouver after it has been grounded since 2019.

On Wednesday Transport Canada lifted the restrictions on the 737 Max following design changes.

Pilots are also now required to undergo additional training.

The planes were initially grounded world-wide after two tragic incidents in the span of six months.

In October 2018, 189 people on board Lion Air Flight 610 died when a plane crashed into the sea after leaving Jakarta.

In March of 2019, 157 people on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 died in another crash.

Both crashes have been blamed on faulty sensors and a design flaw pushing the nose of the aircraft down.