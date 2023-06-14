Bollards returning to Martindale Road in St. Catharines this summer

Bike bollards are coming back to Martindale Road in St. Catharines.

Regional officials say they will once again be installing the bollards as part of an ongoing pilot project.

Some time this month crews will re-install the bollards between Elderwood Drive and Grapeview Drive but they will also extend the area from Erion Drive to the QEW South Service Road.

Then in July another extension will be installed from the QEW North Ramp to Main Street.

The pilot project is all part of an effort to assess the bollards effectiveness on improving road safety.

The pilot is anticipated to run until mid-September of this year.