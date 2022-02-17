Bomb threat made against Windsor mayor's home over COVID-19 measures, police allege
Police say they've charged a 31-year-old woman for allegedly threatening to bomb the home of the mayor of Windsor, Ont., over COVID-19 measures.
Windsor police say they launched an investigation on Monday related to a social media post.
They allege the woman made a bomb threat against Mayor Drew Dilkens' home.
Police allege the comments were on a social media thread about COVID-19 mandates.
The mayor has been outspoken about a recent protest against pandemic measures on the Windsor side of the Ambassador Bridge that shut down Canada-bound traffic from Detroit.
Police cleared the area of the protest on Sunday and the bridge reopened just before midnight.
