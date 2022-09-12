Book of condolences at Niagara Falls libraries
Official pages from Buckingham Palace's book of condolences are available for the public to sign in Niagara Falls.
They will be at the following three Niagara Falls locations of the Niagara Falls Public Library.
Victoria Avenue Library, 4848 Victoria Avenue, Community Centre Library, 7150 Montrose Road, and Chippawa Library, 3763 Main Street.
Library hours for each location area listed on the Niagara Falls Public Library website.
