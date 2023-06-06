The Book Riot returns to Niagara Falls tomorrow.

The annual fundraiser for Birchway Niagara is taking place at the Gale Centre.

It begins 10 a.m. Wednesday and will run until Saturday afternoon.

Organizers are hoping to raise over $100,000 to support Birchway’s shelter and outreach services, which help hundreds of survivors of domestic violence in South Niagara every year.

Wednesday, June 7 (10am-9pm) Regular sale day

Thursday, June 8 (10am-9pm) Daily special: Buy 2 CDs/DVDs, get 1 free!

Friday, June 9 (10am-9pm) Daily special: Children/youth titles – Buy 2, get 1 free!

Saturday, June 10 (9am-5pm) Daily special: Hardcovers – Buy 2, get 1 free!

Sunday, June 11 (9am-5pm) Bag Day – Fill a bag for $5 or 3 bags for $10

Click HERE to listen to Birchway Niagara’s Director of Development and Stewardship, Amanda Braet discuss the event on The Drive.