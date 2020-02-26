Border cameras having hard time reading new Ontario license plates

The NDP is not letting the Ford government off the hook over problems with the new Ontario license plates.

The party's transportation critic, Jennifer French is demanding the Premier stop issuing the new blue plates because of readability issues.

French citing a report by WKBW in Buffalo that U.S. Customs is having issues reading the plates at border crossings.

She also cites another report that says the new radar cameras being rolled out can't make out the word "Ontario" on the plates because the font is too small, making it difficult for police to issue tickets to speeders.

The government said last week the maker of the plates, 3M, has corrected the problems and anyone who has the new plates will be sent another set in the mail.