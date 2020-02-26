Border cameras having hard time reading new Ontario license plates
The NDP is not letting the Ford government off the hook over problems with the new Ontario license plates.
The party's transportation critic, Jennifer French is demanding the Premier stop issuing the new blue plates because of readability issues.
French citing a report by WKBW in Buffalo that U.S. Customs is having issues reading the plates at border crossings.
She also cites another report that says the new radar cameras being rolled out can't make out the word "Ontario" on the plates because the font is too small, making it difficult for police to issue tickets to speeders.
The government said last week the maker of the plates, 3M, has corrected the problems and anyone who has the new plates will be sent another set in the mail.
DSBN Trustee Complaint Sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
Matt Holmes Speaks with A Director at A Better Niagara and NPCA Board Member Ed Smith regarding DSBN trustee complaint sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
Rescue Dogs and Cats from Manitoba Heading to Niagara
Matt Holmes Speaks with Executive Director Niagara SPCA and Humane Society John Greer regarding rescue dogs and cats from Manitoba heading to Niagara
Weekly Women Health Show
Matt Holmes Speaks with Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues