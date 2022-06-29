Born and Raised four-day concert set to take over St. Catharines park

St. Catharines is celebrating Canada Day weekend with a four-day concert event.

The Born and Raised concert is taking place at Montebello Park starting tomorrow, June 30th, to Sunday July 3rd.

The events will run from 4:30pm to 10:30pm each day.

Fans can head down to the park to see local favourites like Alexisonfire, City and Colour.

The Sam Roberts Band, Broken Social Scene, Moneen, and Billy Talent will also be playing.

Born and Raised is a celebration and homecoming for bandmates Dallas Green, George Pettit, Wade MacNeil, Chris Steele, and Jordan Hastings.

Tickets are still available for the event on Ticketmaster.