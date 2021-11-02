Both drivers involved in a two vehicle crash in Hamilton charged with impaired driving
Both drivers involved in a crash in Hamilton have been charged with impaired driving.
Hamilton Police responded to a two vehicle collision in the St. Joseph's Drive and John Street South area yesterday around 1 a.m.
Officers say they determined both drivers were impaired and they were arrested, their vehicles were impounded, and they now have a future court date.
