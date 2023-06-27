Boy in Niagara Falls beaten, had shoes stolen in park

Niagara Police are looking for two suspects after a boy was robbed at Mount Carmel Park in Niagara Falls.

Police were called on Sunday after a boy said he was walking with a friend at the park at around 8:30 p.m. when they were approached by a group of four teens, two boys and two girls.

The boy was told to give them his shoes or they would beat him up.

Whe the victim refused, he was punched and kicked by one of the male teens.

The victim’s shoes, a pair of Nike Air Force Ones were stolen from his feet and the suspects all ran from the area.

Police say the first suspect is white, with light coloured hair, about 5’8 feet tall, 13-18 years old, with a thin build and narrow facial features. He was wearing Air Force One shoes.

The second suspect is white, with dark hair, 5’8 feet tall, 13-18 years old and he had a heavier build.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating detectives by calling 905-0688-4111, option 3, extension 1007730.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

Anyone in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM on June 25, 2023.