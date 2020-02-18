Boy presumed drowned in Lake Erie has been identified

A gofundme has been started to help pay for funeral costs for a nine year old boy who is presumed to have drowned in the icy cold waters of Lake Erie over the weekend.

The page, set up by a family member, calls Alex Ottley a hero who tried to save his friend from drowning

On Saturday, Alex, his eight year old friend and his 10 year old sister were at Peacock Point, near Port Dover, when police say a giant wave swept the two boys into the water.

Alex's sister ran to get help and a man and woman managed to pull his 8 year old friend out of the water but Alex failed to resurface.

The gofundme says the money raised will help pay for funeral costs and therapy for Alex's sister.

To view the page click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ptkrbv-alex-the-great-hero