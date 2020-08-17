iHeartRadio
Boy riding his bike on the 403 in Hamilton

Boy on bike

A happy ending to what could have been a tragic story

Burlington OPP officers intercepted a  6-year-old boy riding his bicycle on Highway 403  in Hamilton this afternoon around 3 p.m.

OPP received numerous complaints from motorists.

He was located by officers within seven minutes.

No injuries reported

 

