Boy's condition improving after being hit by driver in West Lincoln

A boy's condition is improving after he was hit by a driver in Smithville near the mass vaccination clinic.

The boy was hit in the West Street area near Wade Road around 3:17 p.m. yesterday.

His injuries were considered to be life threatening as paramedics took him to a hospital, but his condition has since been upgraded.

A Niagara Regional Police investigation determined the driver who hit him was a 30 year old West Lincoln woman in a red Toyota Corolla.

Any witnesses are asked to call detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009265.