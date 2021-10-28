Boy who brought early Halloween to Niagara hosting haunted maze for McMaster Children's Hospital

A little boy who brought an early Halloween to Niagara a few years ago is trying to help kids at McMaster Children's Hospital.

Eleven year old Carter is getting in touch with his spooky side for 'Carter's Cash for Kids: Nightmare on Second Street.'

For a cash donation attendees can brave a haunted maze at 58 Second Street in Welland this weekend. All funds raised will go to the hospital to buy toys and other necessities to help the kids being treated at McMaster. E-transfers can be sent to CartersCashForKids@gmail.com

Back in 2019, hundreds of people came together for a massive Trunk or Treat event at Club Capri in Thorold when they learned Carter was going to miss out on Halloween due to scheduled treatment at the hospital.

Dressed in his best Ti-Cats garb, the boy walked through the parking lot heaping candy into the back of a van with the help of his special assistant Hamilton Ti-Cats then kicker Lirim Hajrullahu.

Carter shared his candy with other kids at the hospital so they could also celebrate Halloween, despite their circumstances.

The Haunted Maze will be running for three nights starting tomorrow. It will be open from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Carter's family says he has been diagnosed with 7 to 8 different types of seizures as his treatment continues.