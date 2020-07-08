Boys and Girls Club of Niagara opening child care and summer camps

Boys and Girls Club of Niagara will be offering programs this summer.

Child care is available for toddlers and preschoolers in Niagara Falls, and Summer Camp Programs for children 4 – 12 years of age in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and Fort Erie; Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm.

The Boys and Girls Club of Niagara says spaces are limited, so send an email to registration@bgcn.ca to enrol.

