Boys and Girls Club of Niagara still planning summer camps for this year

Summer camps might still be a go this year.

The Boys and Girls Club is planning to run some day camps in Niagara starting in July this year.

Executive Director Joanne Turner says registration will be postponed until mid-May.

"We did this to coordinate with the Niagara Region staff and their subsidy program. Many of our families are subsidized. It's our best understanding through Niagara Region that they asked us to hold off taking those registrations on until they have their subsidy program in place."

The camps will run in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, and Fort Erie with COVID-19 protocols in place including distancing and sanitizing.

"Certain types of games and activities that we had where there was heavy breathing or contact, those games will be limited but they will be replaced with other fun games. We're getting very adaptable and our staff are very innovative in terms of how to keep children engaged and having fun."

Families can register on a wait list through the region or reach out to The Boys and Girls Club directly to join a contact list.

