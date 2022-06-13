Bradley says vandalism is inexcusable and not emblematic of the region

Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley has released a statement about the vandalism at Harriet Tubman Public School in St. Catharines.

"I join with residents all over Niagara in expressing my unreserved repudiation of the vandalism that occurred over the weekend at Harriet Tubman School in St. Catharines.



There is no excuse or justification for the defacement any public property, let alone a school and statue designed to honour one of history's most recognized advocates for freedom, and noted conductor of the Underground Railroad.



This inexcusable act of vandalism is in no way emblematic of the vast majority of residents of our region, and it is exceptionally disappointing to see this type of activity continue to occur more than 150 years after the end of slavery in the United States. It is disheartening to know that anyone would conduct themselves in such a destructive and vicious manner.



While this act is unacceptable in every possible way, it is important to remember that the cowardly individuals who carried out this vandalism will not have any asting impact on Harriet Tubman's legacy. I can take some satisfaction in knowing that Harriet Tubman will continue to stand as icon of courage and freedom, serving as an inspiration to millions nearly 110 years after her death."

Niagara Police are investigating after racist and homophobic slurs were spray painted on a school in St. Catharines named after Harriet Tubman.

The entire Henry Street school was spray painted over the weekend, including its sign and the Tubman statue.