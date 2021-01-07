Brampton teenager arrested after stolen goods from NOTL store appear on Kijiji
A Brampton teenager has been arrested after more than $20,000 dollars in merchandise was stolen from a Niagara-On-The-Lake store and listed for sale on Kijiji.
The break-in at the Moose Knuckles store at the Outlet Mall happened during the overnight hours of December 24th.
Along with the stolen merchandise, the store sustained $8,000 in damage.
As detectives conducted an investigation some of the stolen goods appeared for sale online, leading investigators to a home in the Sandmere Avenue and Glenmanor Drive area of Brampton.
Officers arrested a 15 year old boy on Tuesday and charged him with break, enter, and commit theft, possession of stolen property under $5,000, and trafficking property obtained by crime.
Niagara Regional Police detectives believe more suspects are involved and the investigation is ongoing.
