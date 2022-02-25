Brantford Police help Niagara track down two suspects wanted in shooting in Niagara Falls

Police say two suspects wanted in a shooting in Niagara Falls have been tracked down.

It was back on the afternoon of February 2, 2022, when a man was shot at the Howard Johnsons Inn on Lundy’s Lane.

The male victim survived, but two suspects fled the scene.

Niagara Regional Police say with the assistance of the Brantford Police, the two suspects have been located and the court process has been initiated.

26 yr old Nieko Luigi Bodine and 25 yr old Kathleen Bacon of Hamilton were wanted for attempt to commit murder using a firearm.