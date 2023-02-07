Brantford to decide if they want to host Hamilton Bulldogs

Brantford city council is set to decide if they want to host an OHL team.

Council are set to debate a proposal that would see the Hamilton Bulldogs relocate to the Brantford Civic Centre while renovations are done in Hamilton at the FirstOntario Centre.

The staff report suggests the agreement would start this year, for a three-year term, with an additional three one-year renewals.

It's estimated that $7.5 million in upgrades are needed at Brantford's Civic Centre to host the OHL team.

The costs would be split between the team and the city's casino reserve fund.

The proposal also stipulates that the team would be rebranded as the “Brantford Bulldogs.”