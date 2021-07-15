Brantford woman charged after memorial to residential school victims set on fire

Charges have been laid after a memorial to residential school victims in Brantford was set on fire and destroyed.

Police have charged a 38 year old Brantford woman with mischief under $5,000 after a tip from a citizen led investigators to a suspect.

Brantford Police officials thank the public for their support in this case, saying sharing the original information and surveillance photograph on social media was instrumental to identifying the person they believe is responsible for the crime.

The memorial at the Woodland Cultural Centre was damaged Friday night after a suspect went to the property around 10:30 p.m. and stayed on scene for the next four hours, setting some of the tributes ablaze.