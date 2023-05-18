Break and enter suspects hit West Niagara yesterday, still on the loose

Niagara Police detectives continue to investigate a series of daytime residential break and enters in Niagara.

Yesterday, two more related residential break and enters were reported in West Niagara following several incidents in Welland and Pelham earlier this week.

One incident took place on Northgate Crescent in Lincoln, and the second incident took place on Sophie Court in Grimsby.

The suspects continue to target electronics, cash, and alcohol.

To date there are six known related break and enters in Niagara.

The suspect vehicle related to these incidents is a newer model white Ford Expedition SUV with stolen Ontario licence plate CEXF426.

The licence plate was stolen from an address on Jill Drive in Niagara Falls last week.

The suspects are backing the Ford SUV into the driveways, one suspect knocks on the front door, then waits 20-30 seconds, before they return to the vehicle and two more suspects exit.

They will then force open the front door with a shoulder or tool.

In total, the crimes take less than 5 minutes.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects, the suspect vehicle, or the break and enters is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009046.