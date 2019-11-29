A break in at the Fonthill Legion overnight.

Police were called to the building on Highway 20 at 5:30 this morning.

Officers says a number of suspects broke into the Legion and tried to access the ATM inside.

Police say staff interrupted the crime and the suspects fled in a dark coloured pick up truck.

There is no description of the suspects.

The investigation is continuing by members of the Welland Detective Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tim Wiley #8444 of the Welland Detective Office.