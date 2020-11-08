BREAKING | 1,328 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health are reporting 1,328 more cases of COVID-19.

There are 434 new cases in Toronto, 385 in Peel, 105 in York Region, 71 in Ottawa, 68 in Hamilton, and 56 in Durham.

877 more cases of the virus are considered resolved, and there have been 13 more COVID-19 related deaths.

37,577 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 35,776 still under investigation.