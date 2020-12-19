BREAKING | 126 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 126 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara.

This is the highest amount of new cases in the region thus far in the pandemic.

Right now Niagara has 537 active cases, and 19 active outbreaks.

The record high number comes as the province has announced Niagara will move into the Red/Control zone as of Monday.

Ontario's Ministry of Health confirmed 2,357 new cases today.

665 of the new cases are in Toronto, 448 in Peel, 174 in York Region, and 170 in Windsor-Essex County.

895 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

