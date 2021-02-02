BREAKING | $15M coming from Ont. gov. to rebuild West Lincoln Memorial Hospital

The Ontario government is pumping more funding into building a new West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby.

The province announcing another $15M for the planning and design of the rebuild, which will replace the current hospital, but be constructed on the same Main Street property.

The aging hospital was built back in 1950, and the community has fought to keep the hospital open after planned funding fell through.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford visited the facility in November of 2018 with a commitment to rebuild the facility.

The virtual announcement event featured Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff, who was born at the hospital and calls the project his biggest priority.

Oosterhoff says there will be 61 beds, a larger ER, and upgraded surgical suites in the new building.

The Niagara Region has committed $12.6 million to the project.

Ontario has mandated the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation pay a $60-million share of the new build cost, which is estimated at $200 million.