BREAKING | 16 cases now reported in Niagara Falls hospital COVID outbreak

The outbreak at the Niagara Falls hospital has grown significantly.

Niagara Health is reporting that 15 patients and one healthcare worker have now tested positive for COVID at the Greater Niagara Hospital's Unit C.

Two of the patients acquired COVID in the community, while the others were healthcare-associated cases of COVID.

The staff member is self-isolating at home.

“This is a very unfortunate development that shows just how easily this virus can spread,” says Derek McNally, Executive Vice President, Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive. “All of our infection prevention and control measures are in place to minimize the spread of the virus, and I want to emphasize that the hospital remains a safe place to receive care.”

Outbreak safety measures on Unit C include:

· Closure of the unit to new admissions or transfers, unless medically necessary.

· Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the unit.

· Contact tracing of affected patients and staff with appropriate follow up

· Visitors are not permitted on the unit, except in special cases.