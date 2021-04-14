BREAKING | 174 new COVID cases in Niagara and one new death
174 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara today, along with one new death.
The local death toll now sits at 378.
That's the highest number of new daily cases since January 13th.
There are over 1200 active cases in the region, with 30 outbreaks being tracked by public health.
116, 500 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara.
There are 50 people being treated for the virus in hospital, including 11 who are in the ICU.
