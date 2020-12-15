BREAKING | 2,275 cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 2,275 new cases of COVID-19 today.
That is the highest amount for a single day thus far in the pandemic.
Public Health Ontario says the high number may be due to a change in how they collect their data.
The note on the website reads:
"Please note that several updates have been made to how Public Health Ontario extracts and analyzes COVID-19 case data that may impact today’s results. Notably, Public Health Ontario updated their data extraction time to 1 p.m. (from 10:30 a.m.) for health units using CCM resulting in a one-time increase in case counts, and new algorithms were implemented to identify duplicates and improve the quality of some fields."
1,810 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 20 more COVID-19 related deaths.
